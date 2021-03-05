Colts’ biggest needs entering 2021 free agency

The Indianapolis Colts are just two weeks away from the start of free agency where they can begin to address some of their positional needs before the 2021 NFL draft arrives.

At the start of the offseason, the biggest need for the Colts was finding a new quarterback. Philip Rivers retired leaving the Colts will a void to fill. They did so by trading for Carson Wentz, a deal that won’t become official until the start of the new league year.

But with that position address, here’s where the Colts stand in terms of their biggest needs entering free agency:

Edge Rusher

The Colts have to go hard after the free agents on the market at the defensive end position. There are too many solid options to not walk away with at least one edge rusher. With Justin Houston, Denico Autry and Al-Quadin Muhammad set to hit the market, the Colts need to address this positon badly. Adding a player like Romeo Okwara, Carl Lawson or Yannick Ngakoue would go a long way in helping the defense. The Colts need an edge presence with DeForest Buckner on the interior so going after one of the big names on the market should be their top priority.

Offensive Tackle

The Colts likely aren't going to be able to pay up in free agency for the likes of Trent Williams or Taylor Moton. After extensions, they will have to go bargain-bin shopping. That's not a deal-breaker at left tackle as there are some solid options in free agency. It is more likely that the Colts will get a cheap veteran option in free agency like Joe Haeg or Roderick Johnson and then draft a tackle within the first three rounds of the draft in April. But this remains one of their biggest needs after Anthony Castonzo announced his retirement in January.

Tight End

The Colts have yet to draft a tight end under Chris Ballard so it is more likely they address the position through free agency. Though Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox are around, the Colts could use some more explosiveness at the position. There are some options likely to be cheap that would intrigue the Colts for what they need. Some of the options like Jonnu Smith and Gerald Everrett should intrigue the Colts as explosive, athletic options to pair with Doyle and Alie-Cox as that flex tight end piece.

Cornerback

Even if the Colts want to retain Xavier Rhodes, he is going to be expensive. This is likely to lead to him testing the market and signing elsewhere to a team that can afford his price tag. But adding a cornerback is largely necessary this offseason. With Rock Ya-Sin, Kenny Moore and Marvell Tell as the expected starting three, the Colts need depth. There are several solid veteran options who could join the Colts on one-year deals like Chris Harris, Ahkello Witherspoon and Chidobe Awuzie. The Colts have to add to the cornerback position before the draft where they are also likely to take a cornerback at some point.

Wide Receiver

Though we would love to see the Colts spend up at the wide receiver position and grab a type like Allen Robinson or Chris Godwin, it's unlikely. Either they will be tagged or the Colts will view them as too expensive. But the wide receiver position is still a need and could force the Colts into paying a cheaper option. Needing a big-bodied deep threat, players like Marvin Jones, Nelson Agholor and Curtis Samuel make sense for both the need and the money. It will be interesting how heavily the Colts invest, but adding to the wide receiver position will be necessary.

Quarterback

Yes, the Colts have Wentz as their starting quarterback. That isn't going to change over the next two seasons given how much they are paying him. But the Colts still need to add a veteran backup to compete with Jacob Eason until they know what the latter can do in game situations. If the preseason shows Eason is capable of being a backup, then the veteran quarterback gets cut. But if he doesn't show that, it would be wise to already have a veteran backup quarterback who has had a full offseason of being in the offense.

