Colts’ biggest dead cap hits entering 2022
The Indianapolis Colts have been in a strong salary cap standing ever since general manager Chris Ballard took over control of the roster in 2017.
Since his tenure began, the Colts have been among the teams with the lowest dead cap in the NFL. As our friends over at Cards Wire so eloquently stated, dead cap is “a charge to the salary cap for money already paid to a player in the form of a bonus that had a prorated cap hit, or it is money that must be paid in guaranteed money.”
And according to our friends over at Touchdown Wire, the Colts enter the 2022 season with the fifth-lowest dead cap mark in the NFL.
Using figures from Spotrac, here’s a look at the players with dead cap figures currently against the Colts:
WR T.Y. Hilton: $2.3 million
OT Eric Fisher: $2 million
CB Rock Ya-Sin: $944,355
TE Jack Doyle: $750,000
QB Jacob Eason: $366,132
S Shawn Davis: $230,498
S Khari Willis: $192,009
CB Marvell Tell III: $164,080
LB Jordan Glasgow: $32,353
RB Deon Jackson: $30,000
WR Tyler Vaughns: $14,667
WR Tarik Black: $10,000
LB Isaiah Kaufusi: $3,334
