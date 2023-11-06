Colts' best defensive plays from win vs. Panthers Week 9
Watch all of the Indianapolis Colts' top defensive plays from their road win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
Watch all of the Indianapolis Colts' top defensive plays from their road win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
On a day that saw C.J. Stroud set the NFL on fire, the No. 1 pick had a day to forget.
Three INTs, 4.4 yards per attempt and just one TD against a Colts defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL. Young was rightfully critical of his own performance, but while the fix won't be simple, it is straightforward.
The Panthers had a decision to make when they traded for the first overall pick.
The Colts lost on back-to-back controversial calls against the Browns on Sunday.
The Browns overcame the loss of Deshaun Watson and some late defensive miscues for the win.
Richardson sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
Jim Irsay was very direct on the point Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings, and told Yahoo Sports what he thinks about the risk factor when Richardson runs.
Trevor Lawrence twisted his knee as he was tackled in the final minutes of his team's win over the Colts on Sunday.
It's not just that Bryce Young is struggling. He could still rebound. What the Panthers gave up to draft him is the problem.
Taylor is set to make his season debut as one of the league's highest-paid running backs on Sunday after a tumultuous offseason.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Bills-Bengals game looked like two teams moving in opposite directions.
Lamar Jackson has had a great career with one glaring issue.
The Eagles are fighting to remain the only 1-loss team in the NFL.
C.J. Stroud was an outlier on Sunday as several quarterbacks struggled. Scott Pianowski examines Week 9's fantasy winners and losers.
Sporting Kansas City, the Western Conference's No. 8 seed, toppled St. Louis City and reinforced the irrelevance of the MLS regular season.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers a game-by-game recap for all of Sunday's Week 9 action.
Week 9 was all over the place. We had an instant NFC East classic between the Eagles and Cowboys, a weird game in Germany between the Dolphins and Chiefs, and a Sunday night football clash that leaves more questions than answers for the Buffalo Bills. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
Josh Allen's gesture was really worth a 15-yard penalty?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt.