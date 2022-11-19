Colts’ Bernhard Raimann among PFF’s top rookies in Week 10

Indianapolis Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann put on an impressive outing against the Las Vegas Raiders in the 25-20 win at Allegiant Stadium in Week 10.

Getting the start on the blindside for the first game of the Jeff Saturday era, Raimann had his best game yet since taking over the role this season. He was graded out among the top-15 rookies by Pro Football Focus on the week.

12. T BERNHARD RAIMANN, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (71.7) Sunday was quite easily the most impressive Raimann has looked in a game all season. And he did so when matched up with Chandler Jones for nearly every rep in pass protection. Raimann didn’t allow a single pressure, even if a few of his 34 pass-blocking reps still took downgrades. Still, against an opponent like Jones, that’s an encouraging start.

It’s encouraging to see Raimann make strides in pass protection. Even though the Raiders defense has one of the worst pass rushes in the NFL, going against a talent like Jones is only going to make him better.

Raimann has had a roller-coaster season, but it’s necessary for him to go through some growing pains so that he can have weeks like he did against the Raiders.

Now, he’ll get an extremely tough test against the Philadelphia Eagles, who boast one of the best pass rushes in the NFL in Week 11.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire