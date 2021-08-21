Colts’ Benny LeMay fined for taunting

The NFL doubled down on the taunting penalty against Indianapolis Colts running back Benny LeMay by slapping him with a fine on Saturday.

After a strong run during the third quarter of the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, LeMay did a little flexing to celebrate a good play. A roster bubble player getting excited after a big play should be able to show some emotion right?

Nope. The officials immediately hit LeMay with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The league doubled down and smacked LeMay with a fine of $3,667 on Saturday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The NFL fined #Colts RB Benny LeMay, #Ravens CB Chris Westry and #Saints DT Jalen Dalton $3,667 each for unsportsmanlike conduct after each received taunting penalties last week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 21, 2021

For those who haven’t seen it, here is a look at the penalty that cost LeMay.

This is an example of the taunting the league doesn't want to see in games. Just happened in the #Panthers–#Colts game.pic.twitter.com/Tu70GjBxwU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 15, 2021

Hopefully, this is just an example of the league feeling out the new taunting rule. But if this trend continues into the season, it will be a tough look for the league, especially when the penalties in question are as soft as the one given to LeMay.

Regardless, LeMay will be down a few thousand dollars due to the new rule over taunting.

