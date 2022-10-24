Colts bench Matt Ryan, to start Sam Ehlinger at quarterback

Barry Werner
The Matt Ryan Experience in Indianapolis has officially backfired.

The AFC South team announced Monday that it is benching the veteran quarterback, who was acquired from Atlanta in the offseason and will start Sam Ehlinger against Washington.

Ryan won’t be the backup, either. That role goes to Nick Foles.

Ehlinger was a seventh-round pick out of Texas in 2021. He has three rushing plays for 9 yards in the NFL.

Indianapolis is 3-3-1 in the seven games Ryan started and lost twice to Tennessee.

Ryan completed 68.4% of his passes for 2,008 yards with 9 TDs and 9 picks.

