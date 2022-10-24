Colts bench Matt Ryan, to start Sam Ehlinger at quarterback

The Matt Ryan Experience in Indianapolis has officially backfired.

The AFC South team announced Monday that it is benching the veteran quarterback, who was acquired from Atlanta in the offseason and will start Sam Ehlinger against Washington.

Ryan won’t be the backup, either. That role goes to Nick Foles.

Ehlinger was a seventh-round pick out of Texas in 2021. He has three rushing plays for 9 yards in the NFL.

Sam Ehlinger will be the Colts’ seventh different starting QB under HC Frank Reich since 2018: 🏈Andrew Luck

🏈Jacoby Brissett

🏈Brian Hoyer

🏈Philip Rivers

🏈Carson Wentz

🏈Matt Ryan

🏈Sam Ehlinger — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

Indianapolis is 3-3-1 in the seven games Ryan started and lost twice to Tennessee.

Ryan completed 68.4% of his passes for 2,008 yards with 9 TDs and 9 picks.

