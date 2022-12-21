Colts bench Matt Ryan, will start Nick Foles

The Indianapolis Colts are benching quarterback Matt Ryan. Again.

With three games remaining in the regular season and not much to play for, the Colts will bench Ryan following a historic collapse against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

With Ryan now benched, the Colts are going to roll with veteran Nick Foles.

Per source, Colts benching Matt Ryan, going with Nick Foles. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) December 21, 2022

More to come…

