Colts begin mandatory minicamp: What to know and watch for

Offseason programs will conclude this week for the Indianapolis Colts and are capped off with minicamp, which will take place from Tuesday June 4th through Thursday June 6th.

Offseason programs began for the Colts back on April 15th, with OTAs taking place over the last two weeks. Up until this point, everything has been voluntary for the players, but minicamp is considered mandatory.

During minicamp, there still won’t be pads nor live tackling, but the players get their first taste of training camp with the intensity kicked up a few notches compared to OTAs.

Once these three days conclude, the team will break before they reconvene in late July for training camp and eventually the preseason. Colts’ media members will be in attendance all three days to provide updates on what’s taking place.

What to watch for at Colts’ minicamp

Who is starting at cornerback? With at least one cornerback spot up for grabs, it appears that the early favorite to start opposite of JuJu Brents is Jaylon Jones, who has been getting those starting reps in OTAs over Dallis Flowers.

Is there a battle for QB3? We haven’t heard much about it at this time, but with Sam Ehlinger in the final year of his rookie deal and the Colts bringing in UDFA’s Kedon Slovis and Jason Bean, could Shane Steichen opt for the younger, potentially higher-upside player to round out his quarterback room?

Defensive tackle depth: We know how good the heart of this rotation is going to be, but as of now, there is some unknown around who that fourth member on the roster is going to be. Competing for it will be Adetomiwa Adebawore, Taven Bryan, and Eric Johnson.

Adonai Mitchell and Laiatu Latu: Of course, as the Colts’ early-round picks and the two rookies who are likely to make the biggest impact, all eyes will be on how they perform when the competition level increases.

Who is RB2? This is perhaps the most intriguing battle that will take place this summer. The increasingly important backup role behind Jonathan Taylor is available, and fighting for that playing time will be Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson, and Evan Hull.

Injury updates: Following last week’s OTA practice, Michael Pittman was still sidelined after leaving the first OTA practice–although that was the Colts just being cautious. Also not practicing last week were Chris Lammons and Mo Alie-Cox. Ashton Dulin and Braden Smith are still sidelined as well, as they recover from previous injuries.

Who is starting next to Julian Blackmon? Similarly to the cornerback position, playing time at safety is up for grabs as well. In the early going, it has been Nick Cross who has gotten those starting snaps.

Anthony Richardson: By all accounts, you wouldn’t even know Richardson is coming off a shoulder injury with how he is spinning the ball at practice. Although Richardson had just 98 dropbacks as a rookie, his year of experience within the offense is already showing in his comfort level in what he’s being asked to do and is processing as the play unfolds.

Jelani Woods: After missing all of 2023, Woods has been back on the practice field and reportedly looking quite good, according to those in attendance. His ability to stretch the field at the tight end position can unlock a new element to the Colts’ offense, especially when paired with Richardson and Taylor in the RPO game.

Offensive line vs. defensive line: Throughout minicamp and into training camp, this should be a very fun matchup to watch each practice. Both position groups should be one of the top units in football this season on their respective sides of the football.

