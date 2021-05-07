Colts begin 2021 rookie minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts will begin their rookie minicamp this weekend starting on Friday, May 7 to Sunday, May 9.

This is a big weekend for the rookies to get acclimated to the NFL. In attendance will be the seven draft picks the Colts made along with the five undrafted rookie free agents that signed with the team this week. There will also be a few players attending on a tryout basis.

The Colts are among three teams, along with the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, to hold their rookie minicamp this week. The rest of the league will be conducting theirs next week.

The Colts couldn’t have their typical rookie minicamp, or any of the offseason workouts, during the 2020 offseason because of COVID-19. Thankfully, it seems things will somewhat get back to normal.

This will be a big weekend for the rookies as it will be the first time they step on the field as a member of the Colts.

