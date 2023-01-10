Colts become 2nd team requesting to interview Eagles’ Shane Steichen; report

A 2nd team reportedly requests to interview Shane Steichen originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the NFL’s head coaching cycle kicks into gear, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is becoming a hot name.

The Indianapolis Colts became the second team to request to interview Steichen for their head coaching position, NFL Network reported on Monday evening.

This comes after the news that the Houston Texans requested permission to interview both Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

When you’re 14-3 with young up-and-coming coordinators, there’s a chance you’re going to lose them. The Eagles are finding that out now.

While Gannon interviewed for three different head coaching positions last offseason, this is all new to Steichen. But based on the Eagles’ offense this season and his ability as a play-caller over the last year and a half, this interest isn’t much of a surprise.

Steichen, 37, joins Raheem Morris, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn as the early known candidates for the job in Indianapolis.

In December, Steichen was asked before the Bears game about his name coming up as a potential candidate this offseason.

“Yeah, if that opportunity came about, that would be awesome,” Steichen said on Dec. 13, “but right now we're focused on the Chicago Bears, and that's it.”

The Eagles’ offense this season finished 3rd in yards, 3rd in points, 9th in passing, 5th in rushing and was one of the most efficient units in the NFL. Steichen also played a big role in the success of MVP candidate Jalen Hurts.

And, remember, before Steichen came to Philly, he was the offensive coordinator for the Chargers during Justin Herbert’s strong rookie season. So after working so much with Philip Rivers in his career, Steichen has demonstrated the ability to develop a young quarterback.

So if the Colts are finally going to find their next franchise quarterback, Steichen would be a strong choice to lead the team.

Story continues

Before joining the Eagles, Steichen had been with the Chargers for most of his coaching career. He was the OC, quarterbacks coach and before that a quality control coach. With the Chargers, Steichen worked with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and former Eagles OC and Colts head coach Frank Reich.

The Colts fired Reich during the 2022 season and replaced him with outside interim coach Jeff Saturday, who has said he’d like to stay as the permanent coach.

These are just the first two teams known to have interest in Steichen and they might not be the last. He’s a hot name for good reason and it would hurt if the Eagles lose him.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube