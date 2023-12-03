Colts beat Titans on Michael Pittman TD catch in OT

Gardner Minshew and the Colts are making a playoff push.

Minshew hit Alec Pierce for a 55-yard gain with just over three minutes left in overtime to set the Colts up on the Titans' 4-yard-line. After an incompletion to Pierce, Minshew found Michael Pittman in the end zone and the Colts celebrated a 31-28 road win in Nashville.

The Colts trailed 17-7 at one point in the first half, but rattled off 15 straight points to take the lead. The last six came on a blocked punt that Grant Stuard returned for a touchdown, but the Colts returned an interception on the two-point conversion to cut the lead to three points. The Colts would get to punter Ryan Stonehouse again on the next drive, although it was ruled a fumble rather than a punt because cornerback Tony Brown was able to get to Stonehouse before he even dropped the ball to punt.

Tennessee held the Colts to a field goal and then drove for a game-tying touchdown, but Ryan Tannehill had to hold in place of Stonehouse and Nick Folk missed the extra point. The operation was better for the field goal at the end of their overtime possession, although that proved moot thanks to Minshew's heroics.

Minshew was 26-of-42 for 312 yards and two touchdowns. He hit Pierce for a 39-yard score in the first quarter and both he and Pittman topped 100 receiving yards on the afternoon.

The Titans got a big day from Derrick Henry — 21 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns — but he left for a concussion evaluation in the second half. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons also departed with a knee injury, so it was a painful day on several fronts for the Titans.

Dropping to 4-8 likely closes the door on their playoff hopes. They will be in Miami next weekend to try to slow down the Dolphins.

The 7-4 Colts have now won five straight games and will be in Cincinnati next week to try to make it six.