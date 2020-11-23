Colts beat Packers in wild overtime contest

In a game that saw a little of everything, the Colts and Packers went back and forth all day before a Green Bay fumble in overtime set up the Colts’ game-winning field goal.

The Colts trailed 28-14 at halftime, but they dominated the second half to take a 31-28 lead. However, they failed to put the game away after stopping the clock with a whopping six penalties on a late drive when they were trying to ice the game. Eventually, the Colts had to punt back to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers got Green Bay into field goal range with an incredible 47-yard completion to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and it went into overtime tied at 31.

In overtime, however, a Valdes-Scantling fumble handed the Colts the ball in field goal range, and the Colts got a 34-31 win.

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers completed 24 of 36 passes for 288 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, while Rodgers completed 27 of 38 passes for 311 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

The win made Indianapolis 7-3 and kept the Colts atop the AFC South. The Packers fall to 7-3, and although they still lead the NFC North, today’s loss deals a major blow to their hope to earn home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

This was one of the most exciting games of this NFL season, and fans can only hope the Colts and Packers have more games like this as they jockey for playoff position down the stretch.

