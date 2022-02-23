Colts’ assistant coach tracker: Who’s joining Gus Bradley’s staff

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

  • Gus Bradley
    American football player and coach
  • Matt Eberflus
    Matt Eberflus
    American football coach

The Indianapolis Colts already announced the hiring of new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who is replacing former coordinator Matt Eberflus after he became the new head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Bradley’s first task is to assemble an entirely new defensive coaching staff. Only one assistant coach remains from Eberflus’ old staff: assistant defensive line coach Matt Raich. It isn’t clear if he’ll be retained under the new regime.

Here’s a list of Bradley’s coaching staff. Some of these are unofficial and as we learned with Josh McDaniels, nothing is official until the Colts announce it as so.

We’ll keep updating this as hirings are announced or reported:

Defensive Coordinator: Gus Bradley

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

DBs Coach: Ron Milus

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LBs Coach: Richard Smith

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Assistant LBs Coach: Cato June

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

