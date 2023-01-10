Colts ask permission to interview Lions coaches Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson

The Indianapolis Colts appear to be casting a wide net in their search for a new head coach. Two coaches in their prospective net are from the Detroit Lions.

The Colts have sought permission to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy. The Lions are expected to grant permission.

Indianapolis is the third team to formally request an interview with Johnson, along with the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers. Glenn, who interviewed for the Broncos head coaching gig a year ago, has thus far only been sought by the Colts. Denver fired Nathaniel Hackett, so that position is open once again.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire