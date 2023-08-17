Colts’ Ashton Dulin suffers torn ACL

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday night’s joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears.

Dulin will miss the entire 2023 season due to the injury, and the depth chart in the wide receiver room takes a hit. Additionally, the Colts will lose one of their top special teams aces.

https://x.com/aaronwilson_nfl/status/1692193807297606116?s=46&t=rX2cYvFmUpsdLpxnv_N9IA

The Colts signed Dulin to a two-year deal this offseason with the intent of providing depth in the wide receiver room and special teams under new coordinator Brian Mason.

With Dulin suffering the season-ending injury, it may open the door for players including Amari Rodgers, Breshad Perriman, Mike Strachan and Juwann Winfree to sneak onto the roster as a depth piece.

It’s an unfortunate injury for Dulin, who was locked in as the team’s No. 4 wide receiver.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire