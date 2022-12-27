Colts’ Ashton Dulin suffers concussion vs. Chargers

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin suffered a concussion in the second quarter of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers and will not return.

Dulin was on the other end of a huge hit from Chargers safety Derwin James as a defenseless receiver. James was ejected immediately after the hit, and Dulin went into the blue tent for evaluation.

It’s no shock that Dulin is now in the league’s concussion protocol. It was a massive hit and the kind that the NFL has been trying to weed out of the game over the last decade.

With Dulin out, the Colts will now have Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce and Mike Strachan.

