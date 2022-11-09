Colts’ Ashton Dulin designated to return from IR

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin has been designated to return from the injured reserve list, interim head coach Jeff Saturday said Wednesday.

Dulin has been on the injured reserve list since he suffered a foot injury in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. This opens the 21-day practice window for Dulin, who can be activated anytime during that span.

Ashton Dulin has been designated to return to practice this week from injured reserve. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 9, 2022

The Colts offense has been in flux for the majority of the season mostly because of the poor performance of the offensive line and the quarterback positions.

Dulin’s return brings a bit more depth to the wide receiver room while adding a much-needed bump to the depth on special teams.

In five games this season, Dulin has 12 receptions for 168 receiving yards and has yet to find the end zone.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire