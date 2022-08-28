Colts’ Armani Watts carted off field on opening kickoff
Indianapolis Colts safety Armani Watts was carted off the field after the first kickoff to begin the game on Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After the opening kickoff, Watts was down on the field for a few minutes due to the injury, and the cart had to come out for the veteran safety. He was ruled out with an ankle injury.
Colts S Armani Watts goes down with an injury after the kickoff. Cart being brought out.
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 27, 2022
