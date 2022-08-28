Colts’ Armani Watts carted off field on opening kickoff

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Armani Watts
    Armani Watts
    American football safety
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Indianapolis Colts safety Armani Watts was carted off the field after the first kickoff to begin the game on Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the opening kickoff, Watts was down on the field for a few minutes due to the injury, and the cart had to come out for the veteran safety. He was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez motivated after Achilles surgery

Colts' 80-man roster entering preseason finale

Jaguars claim K Jake Verity off waivers from Colts

List

6 Colts on the roster bubble who need strong preseason finale

 

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories