Colts aren't ready to give up on pinning teams deep on kickoffs just yet

INDIANAPOLIS — Two weeks ago, the NFL passed a new rule that allows return men to signal for a fair catch on kickoffs inside the 25-yard line, a play that ensures the offense will get the ball at the 25 to start the next drive.

The NFL’s goal is simple: The NFL’s competition committee and owners are trying to reduce concussions on kickoffs by cutting down how many times the kickoff is returned.

But the rule was passed despite heavy opposition from NFL special teams coaches and players, and the Colts are looking for ways to keep pinning teams inside the 20-yard line.

“Personally, I don’t like it,” gunner Ashton Dulin said. “I like to make tackles, being on kickoff, but I think it probably adds a new aspect of the game, as far as, now we’ve got to be able to strategically change up our schemes, where we put the ball, trying to force returns on kickoff.”

Dulin, like a lot of other Colts, established himself in the NFL because of his special teams ability.

Under general manager Chris Ballard, Indianapolis has seen special teams as an important tool that allows players to develop into pieces for the offense or defense.

And as far as the safety concerns go, the team’s long-time special teams captain, linebacker Zaire Franklin, had a visceral reaction to the rule when it was first passed.

“At what point are we just going to accept that football is a violent game?” Franklin wrote on Twitter. “If you wanna play 7v7, just say that. … You can’t just keep trying to phase out parts of the game.”

When the Colts had a healthy Rigoberto Sanchez in the past — the team’s punter and kickoff specialist missed all of last season due to a torn right Achilles tendon — Indianapolis often skied kicks, landing them just short of the goal line, forcing returners into the waiting arms of Dulin, Franklin and a pack of special teamers who first made their names in the NFL by covering kicks: Zach Pascal, E.J. Speed, George Odum, Dallis Flowers, JoJo Domann, etc.

Sanchez is healthy again, on his way back, and the significance of the new rule wasn’t lost on him.

“Yeah, that’s tough,” Sanchez said. “I think that’s definitely a weapon. We’ll see how it plays out, but I definitely love being able to hang the ball at the goal line.”

According to the league, the competition committee believes the kickoff return rate will fall from 38% to 31.

The core Indianapolis special teamers would like to keep that number high, although the team’s new head coach, Shane Steichen, said the Colts will make decisions on a game-by-game basis.

“Depending on that game week, we’ll make our decisions on how we’re going to attack that,” Steichen said.

The Colts will only be able to make that decision if Sanchez has the right kick in the bag to force a returner to try to bring the ball back.

Otherwise, kickoff returns might be limited to the teams who have the league’s best kick returners, gambling in an effort to steal yards with big returns. New Indianapolis special teams coordinator Brian Mason hasn’t commented on the proposed rule change yet, but the Colts got an impressive 31.1 yards per return from Flowers last season, who took over the job from Isaiah Rodgers.

When teams aren’t good on special teams, the opposite can be true. Indianapolis has held opponents to 22 yards per kick return or fewer in three of the last five seasons, and the players don’t want to give up that advantage just yet.

“Trying different things out, whether it’s squibbing the ball, or keeping the ball on the ground so it’s not as easy to call for a fair catch,” Dulin said. “It’s something we’ll have to adjust to and build to.”

Sanchez is still rehabilitating his injury, but he’s started punting and kicking.

And the Colts punter, already an expert at pinning teams deep in the punting game, has already been thinking about how he can keep pinning teams deep when the ball’s exploding off a tee.

“I think we’re all just going to have to experiment around the league to see what happens, whether they’re going to fair catch or not,” Sanchez said. “Might have to change little things here or there, maybe put the ball in the end zone one yard deep, make them make a decision. We’ll see.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts aren't ready to give up on pinning teams deep on kickoffs yet