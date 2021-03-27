Colts aren’t closing door on reuniting with Justin Houston

The Indianapolis Colts aren’t closing the door on a possible reunion with free-agent defensive end Justin Houston, who remains available on the market.

Stephen Holder of The Atheltic wrote that the Colts are still in contact with Houston and his representatives as free agency continues. With a need at edge rusher, a deal could still be struck to bring Houston back for a third year.

“Keep in mind, free agency isn’t over; the Colts are still in contact with veteran defensive end Justin Houston, whose two-year contract with the Colts expired last week,” Holder wrote. “But this period between the height of free agency and the draft provides a natural opportunity to reassess the roster.”

The Colts added defensive lineman Isaac Rochell in free agency while Denico Autry joined the Tennessee Titans on a three-year deal. As it stands, the Colts are rolling with Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu as their starting defensive ends.

Houston has been a strong contributor for the Colts over the last two seasons. He has 19.0 sacks and 30 quarterback hits in 32 games but the 2020 season showed a more inconsistent version of himself when it came to the pass rush.

For depth purposes alone, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts brought Houston back to continue mentoring and developing the younger pass rushers, and he still flashes the juice at times.

But re-signing Houston wouldn’t be the cure-all for the pass rush, which is currently the Colts’ biggest need entering the draft.

