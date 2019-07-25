Colts are being extra cautious with Andrew Luck after seeing what happened to Kevin Durant

The Indianapolis Colts are going to take things slow with quarterback Andrew Luck during training camp. Luck was a limited participant in practice Thursday due to a calf injury.

While that injury is far less concerning compared to last year, when Luck was coming off a shoulder injury, the team is still going to use extreme caution. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the reason for that.

Frank Reich was asked today if the Kevin Durant injury situation has played into the extreme caution the #Colts are taking with Andrew Luck’s calf injury: pic.twitter.com/crvutQyNrz — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) July 25, 2019

Colts coach Frank Reich confirmed seeing what happened to Durant has impacted how the team will handle Luck coming off the calf injury. Reich said the Durant situation wasn’t necessarily discussed, but he has been thinking about it.

The 30-year-old Durant suffered a torn Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Durant was attempting to play through a calf injury he suffered during the Western Conference semifinals and tore his Achilles in his first game back.

Given how much Luck means to the Colts, the team has every incentive to make sure he’s 100 percent before he practices in full. With the regular season six weeks away, there’s no reason to rush Luck now.

