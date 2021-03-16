Colts apply low tender to George Odum

The Colts have tendered special teams ace George Odum as a restricted free agent and he doesn’t appear to be happy about it.

According to multiple reports, the Colts have applied the lowest tender to Odum. That gives them the right to match any outside offers for Odum, but they will not get any compensation if they choose to let him go.

If Odum plays out the year under the tender, he stands to make $2.113 million. Odum tweeted “disrespected and disappointed” after word of the team’s decision came to light.

Odum was named a first-team All-Pro for his work on special teams during the 2020 season. He had 21 tackles and a forced fumble, but only saw 25 snaps on defense after playing more than 200 in each of his first two seasons with the team.

