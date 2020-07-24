Colts anticipate approximately 25 percent capacity at home games

The Colts said in a letter earlier this month that they expected to have reduced capacity at Lucas Oil Stadium if fans are at games this year.

On Friday, they provided an update that included how much they expect to cut capacity during the regular season. According to the team, the plan is to have approximately 25 percent of the stadium’s seats available for spectators.

As a result, no season ticket holders will have to opt out of their 2020 obligations. All season ticket plans will be deferred to the 2021 season.

Those season ticket holders will also have priority access to buy one of two half-season plans that the team is offering. One plan includes games against Minnesota, Baltimore, Houston and Tennessee and the other features the Jets, Cincinnati, Green Bay and Jacksonville.

