Colts’ Anthony Richardson to start preseason opener

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will get the start in the preseason opener Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

The No. 4 overall pick has been splitting reps with veteran Gardner Minshew with the starting offense throughout training camp but will get the first look when the preseason commences Saturday afternoon.

Shane Steichen says Anthony Richardson will start Saturday at Buffalo. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 10, 2023

Head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson will get roughly a full quarter of work during the opener.

Richardson has had plenty of flashes throughout camp, and he’s also shown that he’s still a rookie with some of the mistakes he’s made. Still, his work overall has been encouraging.

Getting Richardson as many reps as possible is the key during the preseason games. Considering he only has 13 collegiate starts under his belt, there will be some growing pains.

Regardless, it should be an exciting time for Colts fans to watch their rookie quarterback for the first time this preseason.

