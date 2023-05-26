Colts’ Anthony Richardson splitting first-team reps at OTAs

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson needs all the reps he can get ahead of his rookie campaign in 2023 so it’s no surprise to see that he’s been getting work with the starting offense this spring.

While the No. 4 overall pick gets up to speed with Shane Steichen’s playbook and life in the NFL, the team has him splitting first-team reps with veteran Gardner Minshew.

“We’ve been splitting them up. Anthony is getting some reps with the ones, Gardner is getting reps with the ones and that’s how we’re rolling right now,” Steichen told reporters Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With the first week of OTAs completed, Richardson has already flashed some of that exciting talent. He’s also had moments that show he’s a rookie coming off a college career that included just 13 starts.

It’s a balancing act for Steichen, who must determine the appropriate amount of first-team work without overwhelming the 21-year-old rookie too quickly as he adjusts both on and off the field to living life in the NFL.

Considering OTAs are the first time during the offseason in which the offense and defense line up across from each other—without contact—it gives the Colts a chance to gauge where Richardson currently resides in his development.

“I think with anything, you’ve got a guy who is really talented and comes in and shoot, you want to see where he’s at. So, let’s get him going early in the process and see where he’s at,” Steichen said. “So far, it’s been a good process and we’re going to continue to do that.”

Advertisement

And, of course, this is the time for evaluation of the roster, especially for a first-year head coach taking over a team that finished 4-12-1 the previous season, earning their way to the No. 4 overall pick.

“Yeah, there’s no question, right? It’s evaluations, right? We’re evaluating everybody. Not just him, the whole football team is being evaluated,” said Steichen.

However, it all comes down to building off the reps Richardson gets.

“But again, when you get those reps over and over and over again, you become a better football player, especially learning a new system, seeing different looks from the defense. There is a lot of stuff that is going to get thrown at him, along with everybody else. That way we can judge and see where he’s at,” Steichen said.

Advertisement

The Colts still have two more weeks of OTAs (seven total practices) and the mandatory minicamp until the spring workouts wrap up. This should give Richardson plenty of opportunities to build his foundation going into training camp.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire