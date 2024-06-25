Colts’ Anthony Richardson ranked among best fantasy football QBs for 2024

Not surprisingly, the Indianapolis Colts’ Anthony Richardson ranks very highly among fantasy football quarterbacks ahead of the 2024 season.

On Field Yates’ fantasy football rankings, Richardson is his third quarterback. On PFF’s rankings, Richardson is sixth.

With Richardson’s combination of mobility and arm strength, he has the potential to put up points each week in the fantasy football world.

Admittedly, Richardson has some unknowns entering his second NFL season with only 98 career dropbacks and likely a learning curve that still has to be navigated, although to what degree remains to be seen.

However, in this Colts’ offense, he certainly doesn’t have to do it all on his own either.

For one, he will be playing behind what should be one of the best offensive lines in football, and as GM Chris Ballard noted earlier this offseason, building around a young quarterback begins with blocking and protecting him.

Joining Richardson in the backfield will be Jonathan Taylor. The two were only on the field together for two snaps in 2023 but have the ability to form an elite one-two punch that can really stress opposing defenses.

“To have Anthony and JT back there,” said offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, “JT has an extensive history with a lot of success, leading the league in rushing. Now we’ve got Anthony, where a defense, gosh, there may be that mesh on a run play and it’s JT going left and it’s Anthony going right, and as a defense, how do you defend that?

“You have two really explosive players that maybe have a chance to end up with the ball on a run play, how do you defend all that? It is exciting.”

At receiver will be Josh Downs, who is looking to make a big jump in Year 2, and is coming off a rookie season where he finished seventh in the NFL in total yards from the slot.

Michael Pittman continues to be the model of consistency within this offense despite uncertainty at times at the quarterback position during his career. The Colts also added Adonai Mitchell in the second round, who brings a new element to the offense.

“You bring in AD and he’s very talented,” said Pittman. “Everything he does is so natural. I think he brings something extra that we didn’t have before. I’m learning stuff from him that I didn’t know before. Just the way he moves and the way he sets up moves. I think he’s elevating everybody.

“He’s all about football. We are always talking about concepts, routes, releases, set up moves. He’s all ball 24/7.”

There is also value for Richardson in being in Shane Steichen’s quarterback-friendly system for a second season. That continuity, not only for the quarterback but for every player, often results in a jump in production because of the familiarity with the standards and what everyone’s role is.

Richardson’s level of play will determine what the ceiling is for the Colts’ offense this season. Ultimately, the potential that is there will need to translate over to production on Sundays, but the recipe for a successful season is certainly there.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire