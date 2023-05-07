Colts’ Anthony Richardson proving to have impactful presence

The Indianapolis Colts are already feeling the presence of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The No. 4 overall pick was in the building for the first time this week for rookie minicamp, beginning his journey as the face of the franchise for an organization that has needed someone to fill that role.

New head coach Shane Steichen has seen nothing but enthusiasm from the soon-to-be 21-year-old. His work ethic is already proving to be at the highest levels, and Steichen believes his presence will be infectious.

“He’s got a great presence about him. He’s got a great bounce in his step, he’s always smiling, always got great energy, enthusiastic. I think when you have that, I think players around him will feed off it but it’s been really good to see,” Steichen said Saturday.

Though rookie minicamp is limited to the 12-player draft class, the 15 undrafted rookie free agents, and about 30 tryout players, Richardson’s ability has already flashed.

As expected, there have been some impressive plays mixed in with some missed throws over the middle. But the rookie isn’t fazed by the down plays. Instead, he looks forward to the next rep, which is exactly what Steichen is looking for.

“I think with anything, all quarterbacks will miss throws. I mean, it happens all the time. Shoot, just move onto the next play,” Steichen said. “It’s a next-play mentality. Shoot, I made a bad play, shoot, wipe it out of your brain and go on to the next one. I thought he had a heck of a day yesterday for the first day being out here.”

Richardson himself is simply excited about the opportunity, so much so that he’s been seen carrying a football everywhere he goes.

“I’m always holding a football. I didn’t bring it here, but it’s in my locker right now. I’ve been carrying it around every day. But it’s not just to get the feel because I got the feel of it during the (NFL) Combine and all that stuff – for like four or five months, just holding it,” Richardson said. “Just make it feel real a little bit – holding the ball in the Colts facility. I’m feeling good. I’m the quarterback, so holding the ball and feeling exciting.”

Story continues

The process of Richardson’s development won’t be concluded overnight, but he flashed exactly what the Colts wanted to see during his rookie minicamp weekend.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire