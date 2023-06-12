Colts’ Anthony Richardson leads NFLPA’s ‘Rising Stars’ list

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was listed as the top rookie on the NFLPA’s “Rising Stars” list for the 2023 season.

Each year, the NFLPA releases a list of “Rising Stars,” a list of 10 rookies and 10 veterans who are “poised to have breakout seasons, gain fan support and ultimately rank among the top-sellers of all officially licensed player merchandise.”

Richardson is leading the way as the top rookie on the list. Here’s a look at the nine other rookies joining Richardson:

It’s no surprise that the list is composed of mostly first-round picks and skill players on both sides of the ball. They tend to be the positions that sell the most merchandise, and first-round picks typically carry the most weight when it comes to fan notability.

Depending on how Richardson does during his rookie season, there’s a very good chance he’s the top-selling rookie following the 2023 campaign.

