Colts’ Anthony Richardson excited for starting opportunity in preseason

The Indianapolis Colts will be rolling out rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson with the starting offense during the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

The No. 4 overall pick has been steadily improving throughout training camp and even though he’s had his share of rookie moments, there has been plenty of positivity surrounding the 21-year-old.

Now, he gets to lead the team as the starter for the preseason opener at Highmark Stadium.

“I get to go out there and showcase what I’m able to do with the ones a little bit. First NFL experience, I’m excited for it but it’s the same rodeo – just get to play ball again,” Richardson told reporters Thursday.

Richardson and the starting offense are expected to play roughly the entire first quarter of the game, but head coach Shane Steichen said that will be a relatively flexible workload.

Though this is the next step for Richardson in his development, he already feels growth has taken place since arriving on the scene as the future of the franchise.

“I think I‘ve taken a big step regarding everything whether it’s chemistry, play calling or even just recognition of the defense. I feel like I’ve grown a lot, but still room for improvement and hopefully I can just keep on pushing,” Richardson said.

In regards to what Richardson hopes to accomplish, it has less to do with the box score at the end of the game and more to do with how he feels he’s handled everything.

“Just consistency. I know I can run, I know I can pass. Whatever coach calls, I’m just going to make sure I do my job the right way and just be consistent with it all,” Richardson said.

That echoes what Steichen said he wants to see from the rookie during his preseason debut.

“Just take care of the football, be smart with the football, go through your reads, go through your progressions and get first downs. It’s simple as that,” said Steichen.

The Colts and Bills are set to kickoff Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium, and Richardson will be the one leading the offense out of the tunnel.

