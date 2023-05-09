Colts’ Anthony Richardson among Doug Farrar’s best scheme fits

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson landed in an offensive scheme that many analysts believe is the best opportunity for his game to reach its potential.

As new head coach Shane Steichen installs the offense that made Jalen Hurts an MVP candidate (and highest-paid player), Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire is a huge fan of the schematic fit for the No. 4 overall pick.

Richardson’s best bet for a relatively seamless NFL transition was to land with a team that would use his incredible athletic ability as the fulcrum of its offense in ways that would also manage the coverages he would see as a passer. Fortunately for him, the Colts — and new head coach Shane Steichen — were uniquely set to do that when they took Richardson with the fourth overall pick. There’s a lot we can project from the Jalen Hurts-led offense Steichen ran last season as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, and Steichen said as much after the pick was made. “That’s a good question – that definitely helps,” Steichen said when asked how Richardson’s running ability raises his floor. “When a guy can run and add that element to your offense it’s a big plus. It puts stress on defenses and obviously he has that capability. I just wouldn’t sleep on his throwing ability either. That ball comes out pretty now. He can spin it. He’s got a huge arm and he’s made some huge plays in the pass game. We’re excited to work with him.” Steichen won’t have to change much in his playbook for Richardson as a runner; Florida ran a lot of the same stuff Steichen had in his bag for Hurts.

Farrar also included some film to support why he sees this marriage working out from a schematic perspective.

QB power is certainly a concept that Steichen will use with Richardson. It was a concept that Hurts had immense success with during the 2022 season.

There will be a road of development ahead for the rookie quarterback, especially when it comes to finding consistency in the quick-passing game. But having concepts like this will help move the offense along while Richardson develops other parts of his game.

It won’t happen overnight, but there wasn’t a better offense for Richardson to join than what the Colts have in Steichen.

