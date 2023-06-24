Colts to announcement training camp schedule next week

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they will announce their training camp schedule next week.

An announcement for the announcement. Gotta love the NFL.

The announcement will take place Tuesday, June 27, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The #Colts announced they will reveal their 2023 training camp schedule (and all that comes with it) next Tuesday, June 27 at 6:00pm. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) June 23, 2023

The Colts will have an interesting schedule for training camp considering this is the first time in the team’s history that they are participating in joint practices with two teams. They host the Chicago Bears at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield before the preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium (Aug. 17).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Then, they will turn around on a short week to visit the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices ahead of the preseason finale (Aug. 24).

Also included in the training camp schedule will be the promotional days at practice times.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire