Colts announce trade for QB Carson Wentz

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts traded two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Carson Wentz, the team announced Wednesday.

Due to NFL rules, the Colts couldn’t announce the trade until the new league year arrived at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Even though it had been widely reported, the Colts couldn’t say anything about it.

However, the new league year has arrived and Wentz is now the quarterback of the Colts. They haven’t made many moves in free agency thus far while most of the names have already found new homes.

Wentz will be coming off of his worst season in 2020. He led the league with 15 interceptions while his work from the pocket showed much work is needed. Wentz started 12 games before rookie Jalen Hurts took over for the Eagles.

But the Colts are confident that they can turn Wentz around to the promising quarterback he showed early in his career.

With Wentz now the quarterback, the Colts will be without a third-round pick for the moment. But Chris Ballard can still build around Wentz with the No. 21 pick in the draft.

The other part of the deal is a conditional 2022 second-round pick. If Wentz plays 75% of snaps or 70% of snaps and the Colts make the playoffs, that 2022 second-round pick will turn into a first-rounder.

The Colts have a talented roster but one that still needs work. They are hoping Wentz can fill the void at quarterback and keep them in the conversation for the AFC South.

Related

What might Darius Leonard's contract extension look like?

Report: Colts have interest in CB K'Waun Williams

Carson Wentz to wear No. 2 with Colts?

Recommended Stories

  • Colts open free agency by making Wentz trade official

    The Indianapolis Colts made their big offseason splash last month. Thirty minutes after the start of the new league year, the Colts made it official by announcing they'd acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles for two draft picks. Indy gave up a third-rounder this year and a second-rounder in 2022, which could become a first-round pick if Wentz takes 75% of Indy's snaps this season.

  • Philadelphia media banned from asking questions at Carson Wentz’s introductory new conference with Colts?

    Carson Wentz's introductory new conference with Colts to exclude Philadelphia media

  • Carson Wentz to wear No. 2 for the Indianapolis Colts

    After Michael Pittman stated he was keeping the No. 11 jersey, Carson Wentz will now wear the No. 2 for the Indianapolis Colts

  • Marlon Mack re-signs with Colts

    Running back Marlon Mack‘s 2020 season with the Colts ended in the team’s first game, but that did not mark the end of his time with the team. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Colts have re-signed Mack. It’s a one-year, $2 million deal for the 2017 fourth-round pick. Mack tore his Achilles [more]

  • Colts re-sign RB Marlon Mack to one-year deal

    Marlon Mack is back for another year.

  • Colts reportedly won't allow Philly media to ask questions at Carson Wentz presser

    Carson Wentz hasn't talked to Eagles media since he was benched in Week 14.

  • Dolphins announce Benardrick McKinney, Isaiah Wilson trades

    The last few weeks have seen a number of reports about trades being agreed to by teams, but none of them could become official until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Two of those trades involved the Dolphins and they announced both of them shortly after the new league was underway. One deal involved sending defensive [more]

  • Joe Biden to hold first press conference on March 25 after longest presidential absence in century

    President Joe Biden will hold his first formal press conference since taking office next week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday. Mr Biden, who was sworn in on January 20, has broken with precedent by waiting so long to hold a full question and answer session with journalists. The White House says that he has frequently answered questions in informal settings instead. The press conference on March 25 will take place more than 60 days into Mr Biden's term. US media outlets both on the left and right have aimed increasingly sharp attacks at the president over the delay, with The Washington Post noting last weekend that Mr Biden's predecessor Donald Trump had given five news conferences by the same point and Barack Obama had given two. Fox News has made the absence of formal press conferences into a constant headline.

  • Grading WR A.J. Green’s deal with the Cardinals: D

    The Cardinals are taking a one-year gamble on veteran receiver A.J. Green, but what are they getting for $6 million?

  • Titans re-signing LB Jayon Brown to 1-year deal

    The Titans are re-signing LB Jayon Brown to a 1-year deal worth $5.25 million. Brown only played 10 games last season, but he still had 76 tackles, 8 PBU and one interception. In his career, Brown 330 tackles and 3 interceptions to go along with 9.5 sacks

  • Lavonte David: “If we get everybody back, I guarantee we’ll win it again”

    The Buccaneers have kept several key pieces in place for 2021. One of the players who decided to stick around predicts that, if this trend continues, another Super Bowl championship will be on the way. “If we get everybody back, I guarantee we’ll win it again,” David said on the I Am Athlete podcast. The [more]

  • Rob Gronkowski ready to go for “two in a row”

    The Buccaneers used the franchise tag on receiver Chris Godwin. They re-signed tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Lavonte David and edge rusher Shaq Barrett. They may not be able to afford to keep the entire band together, with Leonard Fournette, Antonio Brown and Ryan Succop among the team’s free agents still unsigned. But the Bucs [more]

  • Patriots free agent addition Jonnu Smith: 'I’m the most versatile tight end' in NFL

    Jonnu Smith is ready to work, and he's excited about the versatility he'll bring to the Patriots offense next season.

  • Howie Roseman: Trading Carson Wentz was in the best interest of our team

    The Eagles traded up twice in the 2016 draft to select Carson Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick. They signed him to a four-year, $128 million contract in June 2019. Just like that, the relationship is finished. The Eagles and Colts both made the trade of Wentz to Indianapolis official Wednesday with announcements. The [more]

  • What might Darius Leonard’s contract extension look like?

    The Maniac is set to get paid this offseason.

  • The Carson Wentz trade is official

    There were no signs that the trade involving quarterback Carson Wentz that the Eagles and Colts agreed to earlier this offseason had any possibility of falling through and word came Wednesday that everything has gone forward as planned When the new league year started at 4 p.m. ET, Wentz officially became a member of the [more]

  • Report: Colts have interest in CB K’Waun Williams

    K'Waun Williams would be a welcome addition to the secondary.

  • Dallas Cowboys have key needs in free agency, needs that might remain for a while

    The Cowboys traditionally sit out the first week of free agency, as they prefer to wait to shop for bargains in the second and third wave.

  • Raiders nab third-round pick from Cardinals in trade for C Rodney Hudson

    Raiders nab third-round pick from Cardinals in trade for C Rodney Hudson

  • Cowboys release Chris Jones

    The Cowboys won’t have punter Chris Jones on the roster at the start of the new league year. The team announced Jones’ release just before 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The move clears $2 million in cap space and leaves $500,000 in dead money for Dallas. Jones joined the team in 2011 and was their [more]