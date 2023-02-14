The Colts have a coach and the Eagles need a new offensive coordinator.

Indianapolis has named Shane Steichen head coach, the club announced on Tuesday morning.

This was the expected move after reports emerged over the weekend that the Colts had zeroed in on Steichen as a candidate.

Indianapolis had interviewed over a dozen candidates for the job, including interim coach Jeff Saturday, who went 1-7 after the club fired now-Panthers coach Frank Reich during the season. Though Saturday received an endorsement from linebacker Shaq Leonard last week, team owner Jim Irsay ultimately decided to go in a different direction.

Steichen spent the last two seasons as the Eagles offensive coordinator, helping develop quarterback Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia finished No. 3 in total yards and points scored in 2022.

Before going to Philadelphia, Steichen had spent most of his coaching career with the Chargers. He had been the club’s quarterbacks coach from 2016-2019 before he was promoted to interim offensive coordinator in 2019. He took over that role full-time in 2020 and called plays for that season’s offensive rookie of the year, Justin Herbert.

Steichen also was a college quarterback for UNLV from 2003-2006.

Colts announce Shane Steichen is their new head coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk