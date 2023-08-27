Colts announce nine cuts

The Colts announced their first set of roster cuts on Sunday.

In addition to the previously reported release of running back Kenyan Drake, the Colts parted ways with eight players. That moves their roster to 81 players and the Colts have to get to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.

Cornerback Teez Tabor was released along with Drake. The 2017 Lions second-round pick signed with the Colts a couple of weeks ago. He appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks last season and has also played for the Bears.

The Colts waived wide receiver Tyler Adams, wide receiver Kody Case, guard Emil Ekiyor, tight end Nick Eubanks, kicker Lucas Havrisik, tight end Michael Jacobson, and tackle Matthew Vanderslice to round out their initial cuts.