Colts announce jersey numbers for 2023 draft picks

The 2023 NFL draft class for the Indianapolis Colts has their jersey numbers to open rookie minicamp, the team announced Friday.

While it’s an exciting time to grab the jerseys of your favorite rookies, it’s best to be cautious before making a purchase off the rip. Quarterback Anthony Richardson and wide receiver Josh Downs have already announced their jersey numbers so it’s probably safe to grab theirs if desired.

However, these rookie numbers are subject to change before the season even starts. Remember when Michael Pittman Jr. was No. 86? Or when Nyheim Hines was No. 42? Rock Ya-Sin was No. 34 before switching to No. 26.

We also included the initial jersey numbers for the 15 undrafted rookies coming.

Regardless, here’s a look at the initial jersey numbers for the rookie class:

QB Anthony Richardson: No. 5

CB Julius Brents: No. 29

WR Josh Downs: No. 1

OT Blake Freeland: No. 73

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore: No. 95

CB Darius Rush: No. 30

S Daniel Scott: No. 31

TE Will Mallory: No. 86

RB Evan Hull: No. 26

DE Titus Leo: No. 91

CB Jaylon Jones: No. 40

OT Jake Witt

UDFA rookie numbers

LB Liam Anderson: No. 47

WR Cody Chrest: No. 9

CB Cole Coleman: No. 37

G Emil Ekiyor: No. 66

RB Darius Hagans: No. 39

WR Johnny King: No. 3

G Harris Lachance: No. 67

S Aaron Maddox: No. 48

LB Donavan Mutin: No. 58

CB Tyler Richardson: No. 35

DT Caleb Sampson: No. 68

WR Zavier Scott: No. 2

RB Titus Swen: No. 42

DE Guy Thomas: No. 69

WR Braxton Westfield: No. 13

