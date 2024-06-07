Colts announce dates and times of joint practices with Cardinals and Bengals

We knew that the Indianapolis Colts would be having joint practices with both the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals prior to each preseason game, and now we know the dates and times those practices will be taking place.

The Colts announced on Thursday that the two joint practices they are hosting against the Cardinals will be taking place Wednesday, August 14th at 6:00 PM and on Thursday, August 15th at 6:00 PM. Both practices will be held at Grand Park Sports Campus.

Tickets for these practices will be available later this summer.

The single joint practice with the Bengals will take place in Cincinnati, where the preseason game will be held. This practice will be on Tuesday, August 20th at 2:15 PM.

Around the NFL, joint practices are becoming the norm for many teams. They provide the opportunity to get key starters, who otherwise might be sitting out during the preseason, game-like reps in a more controlled environment.

It also gives both the offensive and defensive sides of the football different looks to contend with after competing against their own units day in and day out throughout camp.

Last summer, during Shane Steichen’s first season as head coach, the Colts also participated in two sets of joint practices, hosting the Chicago Bears along with traveling to Philadelphia.

