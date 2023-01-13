Colts announce completed interview with Eric Bieniemy

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Thursday night that the team has completed an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. It is the first known interest in Bieniemy this hiring cycle.

Bieniemy has been a popular candidate the past four hiring cycles.

According to USA Today research, Bieniemy went into this year’s hiring cycle having interviewed for 15 head coaching positions with 14 different teams.

He is in his fifth season as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator after five seasons as the team’s running backs coach.

Bieniemy was with the Vikings from 2006-10.

The Colts are seeking to replace Frank Riech, who they fired Nov. 7.

Their interview list includes Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

