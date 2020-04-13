Colts announce changes to jersey numbers, new alternate logo

The Colts’ horseshoe logo isn’t going anywhere, but the team has tweaked its look in other areas ahead of the 2020 season.

Monday brought an announcement that the team’s jersey numbers will look different this year in an attempt to replicate the way that they looked in the 1960s and 1970s. They’ve also unveiled a new secondary logo that features the outline of the state of Indiana carved out of the letter C, which the team says will be used on merchandise and “subtly integrated” into the team’s gear.

“The Horseshoe remains our most iconic and timeless mark, worn by some of the greatest players in NFL history and loved by some of football’s greatest fans, Colts Nation,” Colts vice chair Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in a statement. “These new logos –particularly our new Indiana logo — honor our rich history, cement our real and lasting connection to Indiana and embrace the exciting future that lies ahead.”

The team has also changed its wordmark with the name of the team written in a new style. Per the team, the former wordmark will be used along with their bucking horse logo for throwback and historical gear.

