Colts announce 2023 preseason schedule

The 2023 regular-season schedule for the Indianapolis Colts was announced and along with it was the preseason schedule as well.

While much of the focus will be on the regular season and when rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will start, we’ll get our first glimpse of the No. 4 overall pick in the preseason.

Here’s a look at the preseason schedule for the Colts in 2023:

Date Time (ET) Opponent Channel Saturday, Aug. 12 1:00 p.m. at Buffalo Bills CBS 4 Saturday, Aug. 19 7:00 p.m. vs Chicago Bears Fox 59 Saturday, Aug. 24 8:00 p.m. at Philadelphia Eagles Amazon Prime

There’s a likely chance the Colts will host the Bears for joint training camp practices, but that has yet to be announced as of this writing.

Regardless, we now know the full schedule for the preseason and regular season in 2023 for the Colts.

