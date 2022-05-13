Colts announce 2022 preseason schedule
As the Indianapolis Colts released their regular-season schedule for the 2022 campaign, they also announced the schedule for the preseason.
With an extra 17th game in the regular season, the Colts again have just three preseason games. We should expect to see a decent amount of playing time in these games for the starters, especially given how slow starts have plagued the Colts in recent seasons.
Here’s a quick look at the 2022 preseason schedule for the Colts:
Preseason Week 1: at Buffalo Bills
Date: Saturday, Aug. 13
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Location: Highmark Stadium
Broadcast: TBD
Preseason Week 2: vs. Detroit Lions
Date: Saturday, Aug. 20
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium
Broadcast: TBD
Preseason Week 3: vs. Tampa Bay Bucaneers
Date: Saturday, Aug. 27
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium
Broadcast: TBD
