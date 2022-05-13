Colts announce 2022 preseason schedule

As the Indianapolis Colts released their regular-season schedule for the 2022 campaign, they also announced the schedule for the preseason.

With an extra 17th game in the regular season, the Colts again have just three preseason games. We should expect to see a decent amount of playing time in these games for the starters, especially given how slow starts have plagued the Colts in recent seasons.

Here’s a quick look at the 2022 preseason schedule for the Colts:

Preseason Week 1: at Buffalo Bills

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

Date: Saturday, Aug. 13

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium

Broadcast: TBD

Preseason Week 2: vs. Detroit Lions

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Date: Saturday, Aug. 20

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: TBD

Preseason Week 3: vs. Tampa Bay Bucaneers

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Date: Saturday, Aug. 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: TBD

