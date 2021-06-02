Colts announce 2021 preseason schedule
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts have announced the schedule for their three preseason games in 2021.
We knew the Colts were scheduled to play the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. Here’s what the schedule for those games looks like as released by the team on Wednesday:
Sunday, Aug. 15, 1:00 p.m. ET: vs. Carolina Panthers
Saturday, Aug. 21, 8:00 p.m. ET: at Minnesota Vikings
Friday, Aug. 27, 7:00 p.m. ET: at Detroit Lions
All three games will air on FOX59. The Colts are expected to have joint practices with the Panthers before the first game of the preseason. Those details haven’t been finalized yet but seem to be working toward that goal.
The Colts didn’t have a preseason in 2020 due to COVID-19 and with the new 17-game schedule, the league bumped the number of preseason games down to three so this will be an important time for the players battling for a roster spot.
Related
Parris Campbell opens up about dealing with injuries
Colts' 2021 training camp preview: QB Jacob Eason
3 Colts named to CBS Sports’ top 100 for 2021