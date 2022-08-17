Colts’ Andrew Ogletree tears ACL, out for season

Indianapolis Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday’s joint training camp practice with the Detroit Lions.

Ogletree’s injury happened in a non-contact fashion, and head coach Frank Reich told the media following practice that “it didn’t look good,” and that the injury was likely significant.

It’s official, now. Ogletree, a sixth-round pick, will miss the remainder of his rookie season with a torn ACL.

Drew Ogletree tore his ACL, per source — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 17, 2022

Ogletree had been one of the stars of training camp and was climbing the depth chart in the tight end room. He was on the way to securing a roster spot, but this injury will end his season.

With Ogletree out of the picture for his rookie season, the Colts are likely to lean more on Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson and third-round pick Jelani Woods.

