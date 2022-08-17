Colts’ Andrew Ogletree may have significant knee injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Andrew Ogletree
    American football player (born 1998)

Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Andrew Ogletree may have suffered a signficant knee injury during joint training camp practice Wednesday with the Detroit Lions.

The sixth-round pick, who has been one of the biggest stars of camp, went down early in practice with a non-contact knee injury. He had to get helped off the field, and it was clear he couldn’t put a lot of weight on his right leg.

Head coach Frank Reich said after practice that the injury didn’t look good and while they will get an MRI, it appears to be a significant injury.

We shouldn’t jump to conclusions when it comes to the injury until more information is given following the MRI results, but the Colts may be down a tight end if the injury is significant.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' Mike Strachan embracing process in return from knee injury

Colts remove WR Mike Strachan from PUP list

Colts' Kenny Moore ranked No. 82 on NFL's top 100 players

List

Colts' 2022 training camp roundup: Day 11

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Legendary Cowboys LB Chuck Howley named Hall of Fame senior finalist

    Howley has been in the Ring of Honor for over 40 years and holds one rare NFL accolade all to himself; he's now one step away from Canton. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Patriots QB Mac Jones on Brian Burns: ‘We’re definitely friends now’

    Last season, Patriots QB Mac Jones took Panthers DE Brian Burns down with a pretty dirty play. But now, they're apparently buddies.

  • Colts’ 2022 training camp roundup: Day 12

    Here's a roundup of the news, notes and highlights from Day 12 of Colts camp—a joint practice with the Lions.

  • Jets legend Joe Klecko named Senior finalist for Hall of Fame

    Jets great Joe Klecko is one step away from immortality in Canton.

  • Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Ken Riley named Hall of Fame senior finalists

    Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley have been named the first three senior finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. In an effort to boost the number of inductees amid a perception that some worthy players have been overlooked, the Hall of Fame allowed three seniors to make it straight [more]

  • TE Darren Waller joins slew of Raiders starters to return to practice

    Raiders had a bunch of starters return to practice including all players on PUP list.

  • Report: Tennessee Titans releasing TE Briley Moore

    The Titans are reportedly parting ways with TE Briley Moore.

  • Putin accuses US of trying to 'prolong' Ukraine conflict

    Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Washington on Tuesday of drawing out the war in Ukraine, as explosions rocked a Russian military facility on the Kremlin-controlled peninsula of Crimea. The first UN-chartered vessel laden with grain meanwhile left Ukraine for Africa following a hallmark deal brokered by Turkey and the UN to relieve a global food crisis. "The situation in Ukraine shows that the US is trying to prolong this conflict," Putin said, addressing the opening ceremony of a security conference in Moscow. Washington is "using the people of Ukraine as cannon fodder", he said, lashing out at the United States for supplying weapons to Kyiv. Russia invaded Ukraine in February, anticipating little military resistance and hoping for a lightning takeover that would topple the government in Kyiv within hours. But after failing to capture the capital, Russia's military instead has become entrenched in a protracted bout of attrition with the sprawling front line in the east and south. The United States has provided key economic and military backing to Kyiv, in particular supplying Ukraine with long-range, precision artillery that has allowed it to strike Russian supply facilities deep inside Moscow-controlled territory. Huge fireballs erupted at the site in Crimea early on Tuesday where ammunition was temporarily being stored and clouds of black smoke billowed into the air, images posted on social media showed. The defence ministry said the blaze began at around 6:15 am local time (0315 GMT) at a temporary military storage site near the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoi district, causing ammunition to detonate. The blasts on Tuesday come one week after at least one person was killed and five more injured in similar explosions at a Russian airbase in Crimea. Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for either of the incidents in Crimea, but senior officials and the military have implied Ukrainian involvement. - 'Catastrophe' - Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Tuesday the latest blasts in Dzhankoi were a "reminder" that "Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouses explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves". He said the blasts were "demilitarisation in action" -- using the same term used by Russia to justify its invasion of Ukraine. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has used the Black Sea region as a staging ground for its invasion. Meanwhile in the eastern Donbas region, which has seen most of the fighting, Ukraine said Russia had launched a "massive" offensive from an oil refinery in the recently-captured city of Lysychansk in Lugansk province. Ukraine's presidency said one woman was killed and two more injured in Donetsk province, which together with Lugansk makes up the industrial Donbas that is now mostly controlled by Russian forces. Kyiv and Moscow have also traded accusations over a series of strikes this month on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine -- Europe's largest. On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned a "catastrophe" at the Russian-controlled facility would threaten the whole of Europe. - 'Symbols of repressions' - On the Black Sea, the UN-chartered vessel departed on Tuesday from the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi and will sail to Djibouti "for delivery to Ethiopia", Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said. The MV Brave Commander, loaded with 23,000 tonnes of wheat, was able to leave after a deal agreed last month lifted a Russian blockade of Ukraine's ports and established safe corridors through the naval mines laid by Kyiv. Ukraine has said it is hoping there will be two or three similar shipments soon. Russia's invasion has driven an economic, political and cultural wedge between Moscow and European capitals. The prime minister of Estonia, which was formerly Soviet-ruled, said on Tuesday her government had decided to remove all Soviet-era monuments from public spaces in the country. "As symbols of repressions and Soviet occupation they have become a source of increasing social tensions – at these times, we must keep the risk to public order at a minimum," Kaja Kallas wrote on Twitter. The move follows similar trends in Poland and Ukraine, which began tearing down statues of Soviet leaders in earnest after Russia-backed separatists wrested control of swathes of the east in 2014. burs-jbr/dt/raz

  • Injury update: Bills get three back, Micah Hyde, Spencer Brown among those out

    #Injury update: Bills get three back, Micah Hyde, Spencer Brown among those out:

  • Broncos great Randy Gradishar snubbed by Hall of Fame voters once again

    Randy Gradishar should already be in the Hall of Fame.

  • NJ football preview: Experienced Edison ready to take next step

    The Edison football team returns several experienced players that are eager to build on last year's upset win in the playoffs

  • PFF: Recently cut Bills player had good grade vs. Colts

    PFF: Recently cut #Bills player had good grade vs. #Colts:

  • Christian McCaffrey at center of second day of brawling between Panthers, Patriots

    One day after five players were ejected for fighting, the Patriots and Panthers once again got heated in their joint practice.

  • Former Dolphin Bob Kuechenberg not advancing to final Hall of Fame vote

    Another Dolphins legend is being kept out of Canton.

  • NFL prop betting: Antonio Gibson's camp performance has created major movement

    It looks like Antonio Gibson's job as the No. 1 running back in Washington is in jeopardy and the betting market has taken notice.

  • Detroit Lions on 'Hard Knocks': Episode 2 goes behind the scenes of preseason heartbreak

    The Detroit Lions lost a heartbreaker in their preseason opener and episode No. 2 of Hard Knocks pulls back the curtain on what it sounded like.

  • Dolphins player clarifies team’s new offensive system. Here’s some of what to expect

    Considering Mike McDaniel coached with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco the past five seasons, it’s no surprise that the Dolphins’ new coach took some of the 49ers’ offensive concepts.

  • Report: Texans CB Tavierre Thomas out indefinitely with pulled quadriceps

    Houston Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas is out indefinitely with a pulled quadriceps.

  • NFL looks like old self entering 3rd season in COVID-19 era

    Derrick Henry has been seen jogging on the field with his daughter after practice. Green Bay Packers are once again borrowing kids' bicycles for rides to practice. Yes, the NFL is looking and acting like it's essentially back to normal going into its third season dealing with COVID-19.

  • The Bear: How Episode 7’s Stunning 18-Minute Single Take Was Made

    Here's how the epic shot happened, as explained by creator/director Christopher Storer and cinematographer Andrew Wehde. The Bear: How Episode 7’s Stunning 18-Minute Single Take Was Made Sam Rosenberg