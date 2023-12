Indianapolis Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree was arrested on a domestic battery charge Friday, Dec. 29, according to Hendricks County Jail records.

Ogletree was charged with “domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, knowing child present and might be able to see/hear.”

Ogletree, 25, was selected by the Colts in the seventh-round of the 2022 NFL draft.

More to come…

