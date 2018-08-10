Colts' Andrew Luck was abs-olutely working out during shoulder rehab

The video the Indianapolis Colts posted to Twitter early Friday morning of first-year head coach Frank Reich’s postgame locker room was pretty standard fare: Reich reminds his players that “toughness” is what they want to characterize them, that they got better that night against Seattle, and that they should have an “obsession to finish.”

Standing just behind Reich as he spoke was quarterback Andrew Luck, who returned to game play after months of shoulder rehab.

And it appears Luck’s rehab included a lot of ab work:

Andrew Luck got him some abs during his shoulder rehab. (Screengrab/Colts Twitter)

That’s a pretty enviable core.

We know that as NFL quarterbacks go, Carolina’s Cam Newton is pretty ripped, while the Patriots’ Tom Brady prefers muscle pliability. After what Luck has been through, he has to be hoping his abs help him stay on the field, not just land him a magazine cover.

