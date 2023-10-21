Colts among teams scouting Penn State vs. Ohio State

The Indianapolis Colts are among the teams with representation from their scouting department at the game between Penn State and Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, and this certainly is not the first game the Colts have sent scouts to, but this is a big matchup with some intriguing prospects set to be in the 2024 NFL draft.

20 NFL teams in attendance at the Penn State/Ohio State matchup: ATL, BUF, CAR, CHI, CIN, DEN, DET, IND, KC, LAC, LVR, MIA, MIN, NE, NYG, NYJ, SF, TB, TEN, WAS Teams with multiple representatives present: Bills, Commanders, Lions, Panthers, Patriots, Raiders and Titans — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) October 21, 2023

The biggest name, of course, comes from the bloodline of Colts royalty. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be arguably the top prospect in the entire class.

There are other big prospects in this game as well. On the Ohio State side, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau and cornerback Denzel Burke are some to monitor.

For Penn State, offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, edge rusher Chop Robinson and cornerback Kalen King are likely to be on the Colts’ radar as well.

