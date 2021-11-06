Colts among teams represented at Liberty vs. Ole Miss

The Indianapolis Colts will have some scouting representation on-site for the Liberty vs. Ole Miss game on Saturday, per Jordan Reid of ESPN.

16 NFL teams in attendance for today’s matchup between Liberty and Ole Miss, including: ARZ, ATL, BUF, CAR, DAL, DEN, HOU, IND, NE, NO, PHI, PIT, TB, TEN, SEA, and WFT. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 6, 2021

The two prospects that immediately come to mind for this matchup is squarely at quarterback. Liberty’s Malik Willis and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral are projected to be first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft and will be the talk of the town for this matchup.

It’s hard to imagine the Colts being actively searching for a new quarterback in the draft. Given the way Carson Wentz has played for the majority of the season and the way they talk about rookie Sam Ehlinger, it seems the Colts are likely to put their eggs in the baskets of other positions.

In nine games this season, Willis has completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,986 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also taken 127 carries for 697 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Corral (in eight games) has completed 66% of his passes for 2,202 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also taken 111 carries for 538 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

All of this to say, the Colts are unlikely to be holding their first-round pick in 2022 due to the conditions of the trade for Wentz.

Even though it’s always draft season, the Colts are mostly focused on salvaging their season by trying to make a late-season push in the second half for a wild-card spot.

