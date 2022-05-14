Colts’ Alec Pierce left rookie minicamp practice with injury

Indianapolis Colts second-round pick Alec Pierce left Friday’s rookie minicamp practice early due to an undisclosed injury.

This was the first time Pierce, who was the first selection for the Colts in the 2022 NFL draft, was on the field since being picked by Indy.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters following Friday’s practice that the concern level is low.

“Yeah, I think he’s fine. I mean, I really didn’t check into it that deeply. I think just a little bit of dehydration, and just wanting to play it safe,” Reich said.

We’ll see if Pierce gets back on the field Saturday when the Colts resume their rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Pierce is expected to compete for the starting role opposite Michael Pittman Jr. in the offense. His combination of size, speed and athleticism should give him a strong chance to win that WR2 role.

Hopefully, this injury isn’t a major one, and the second-round pick can get back to working on the field.

