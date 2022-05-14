Colts’ Alec Pierce left rookie minicamp practice with injury

Indianapolis Colts second-round pick Alec Pierce left Friday’s rookie minicamp practice early due to an undisclosed injury.

This was the first time Pierce, who was the first selection for the Colts in the 2022 NFL draft, was on the field since being picked by Indy.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters following Friday’s practice that the concern level is low.

“Yeah, I think he’s fine. I mean, I really didn’t check into it that deeply. I think just a little bit of dehydration, and just wanting to play it safe,” Reich said.

We’ll see if Pierce gets back on the field Saturday when the Colts resume their rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Pierce is expected to compete for the starting role opposite Michael Pittman Jr. in the offense. His combination of size, speed and athleticism should give him a strong chance to win that WR2 role.

Hopefully, this injury isn’t a major one, and the second-round pick can get back to working on the field.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts to host Lions for joint training camp practices Colts sign S Nick Cross to rookie contract Colts' 2022 draft picks get their jersey numbers

List