Colts’ Alan Williams, Dave Borgonzi targets for Matt Eberflus, Bears?

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is now the new head coach of the Chicago Bears and is expected to bring with him a number of assistants currently on Indy’s staff.

Among the early favorites to get looks from Eberflus include current Colts linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi along with safeties coach Alan Williams.

Borgonzi makes a lot sense to follow Eberflus to Chicago considering the history they’ve shared since their days with the Dallas Cowboys. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said Borgonzi is expected to follow him to Chicago, though nothing is official right now.

Coaches generally get to take an assistant with them, and all signs point to that being LBs coach Dave Borgonzi who should end up with Eberflus in Chicago. https://t.co/y3cqDVAFd4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2022

Not only is Borgonzi a strong candidate to follow Eberflus to Chicago, but the same goes for safeties coach Alan Williams, who may find himself in a peculiar situation.

While Williams may have the offer to follow Eberflus to Chicago—likely with a chance to be the defensive coordinator—he may also find himself with a similar promotion if the Colts want him to fill Eberflus’ role in Indianapolis.

Interesting situation in Indianapolis—Either safeties coach Alan Williams or LBs coach Dave Borgonzi could go to Chicago with new Bears coach Matt Eberflus. Or maybe both, depending on how things shake out. But … Williams is also in the mix to be the Colts' new DC. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 27, 2022

It will be interesting to see how many assistants follow Eberflus to Chicago and how much that will impact the changes being made on the defensive side of the ball.

