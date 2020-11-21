Colts’ Al-Quadin Muhammad fined $10,500 for unnecessary roughness

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhamamd was fined $10,500 by the league on Saturday for unnecessary roughness during the Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans.

The unnecessary roughness call led to Muhammad’s ejection late in the fourth quarter of the game. Muhammad punched Titans offensive tackle Ty Sambrailio with just a few minutes left in the game when the Colts were up 34-17.

Head coach Frank Reich said after the game that he didn’t see what happened but also said the team doesn’t condone Muhammad’s action.

“I asked the official afterwards about the play what happened, he said something about somebody getting hit on the head,” Reich said after the Thursday night game. “I wasn’t able to see it.”

Muhammad avoided a suspension, which was expected, and will be available for the Colts on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. With Denico Autry on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Muhammad should see an increased role.

